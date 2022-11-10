Exit stage left: Faith Academy Charter School honors veterans with theater production Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

1 of 3

FAITH — Ten Faith Academy Charter School students from sixth, seventh and eighth grades honored veterans this past week by performing the short play “Home of the Brave.”

Faith Academy offered two public performances on Nov. 3 and 4 and will offer a third and final performance for veterans Nov. 10.

“Home of the Brave” tells the story of several military families and the displacement that military children often feel when moving from place to place. Students auditioned for “Home of the Brave” after school in September. Once the cast was selected, students hit the ground running with several weekly rehearsals, character study, and line memorization.

Cast members represented their school as they worked for hours after school and on weekends to make their production the best it could be. Many of the students made their acting debut in this production.

The students who made “Home of the Brave” a success were Victoria Parker, Josilyn Rule, Cannon Causey, Rylan Haas, Carson Halpin, Macaela Dellinger, Faye Wright, Camden Woods, Balian Witt, and Kynnlie Miller-Barroso.

Faith Academy Charter School offers enhancement courses such as theater arts and life skills at the elementary and middle school levels.

Faith Academy Charter School’s Theatre Arts program will offer another public production in March of 2023.

Comments