Blotter for Nov. 10 Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A report of vandalism and property damage at a residence on Charolais Drive reportedly occurred about 10 p.m. Nov. 7.

• Kristi Hurley, 65, was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with simple assault.

• Jessica Monique Robinson, 39, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

• Hunter Michael Robinson, 20, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

• Amanda Ruth Sykes, 32, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with breaking and entering.

• Amber Nichelle Furr, 35, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• Christopher Louis White, 48, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with injury to personal property.

• Aaron Scott Long, 34, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with assault by pointing a gun, breaking and/or entering, communicating threats, misdemeanor larceny and forcible trespass. He was released on a written promise to appear.

• Randy Clinton Misenheimer, 40, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

