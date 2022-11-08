Voting continuing through the day

Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Staff Report

East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallett provides information to voters as they drive up to vote at East Spencer town hall Tuesday. Mallett said there has been a steady stream of voters throughout the day. Polls are open throughout the day, from 6:30 a.m. til 7:30 p.m. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci

Some polling stations have had short lines off and on through the day, and in East Spencer, Mayor Barbara Mallett said there has been a steady stream of voters.

“We’ve had people coming through all day long,” she said. “Some have made up their minds on voting, so we have other information on local events and happenings, and some are still looking for information on candidates and we give them everything we can.”

A non-profit organization was also on hand in East Spencer offering at-home Covid tests, masks, snacks, bottled water and pizza.

