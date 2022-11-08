Voting continuing through the day Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Some polling stations have had short lines off and on through the day, and in East Spencer, Mayor Barbara Mallett said there has been a steady stream of voters.

“We’ve had people coming through all day long,” she said. “Some have made up their minds on voting, so we have other information on local events and happenings, and some are still looking for information on candidates and we give them everything we can.”

A non-profit organization was also on hand in East Spencer offering at-home Covid tests, masks, snacks, bottled water and pizza.

