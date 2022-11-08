Update: Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises over $46,000 Published 12:04 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — More than 350 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Rowan-Cabarrus in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at Atrium Health Ballpark on Oct. 29. Participants raised over $46,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

“Congratulations and a big thanks to our dedicated walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Rowan and Cabarrus County communities for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association-Western Carolina Chapter.

Edward Jones–Region 244–Rowan-Cabarrus was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $9,420. The other top fundraising teams include Sigma Kappa: Theta Mu ($3,968) and Huffman’s Heroes ($2,320).

“We appreciate everyone involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 356,000 caregivers that we care and we are committed to fight to end this disease,” Lambert added.

The association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $55,000 by the end of the year. Walk Day may have passed, but donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/RowanCabarrus.

