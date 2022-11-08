Ford easily defeats Morgan for NC State Senate seat Published 10:40 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Incumbent Republican State Sen. Carl Ford easily defeated Democratic challenger and political newcomer Tangela Lucy Horn Morgan on Tuesday and will again represent District 33.

Ford garnered 70.88 percent of the vote to Morgan’s 29.12 percent in Rowan County. Statewide the numbers were similar, with Ford getting 73 percent of the vote and Morgan just shy of 27 percent.

Ford, who will be serving his third term as senator, previously was a state Congressman for six years before running for Senate. A Rowan County native, Ford started Ford Broadcasting in 1992 that consists of WRKB and WRNA. His political career began when he served on the Rowan County Department of Social Services Board for seven and a half years and the Rowan County Planning Board for two years. From 2008-2012, he served as a Rowan County commissioner, including a two-year term as vice-chair and a two-year term as chair.

Morgan, who grew up in Stanly County, was a teacher for 14 years in Rowan-Salisbury Schools and a counselor for eight years. She is a Wake Forest University and Liberty University graduate. She is also a member of the Salisbury Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, Secretary/Treasurer of Rowan Salisbury Association of Educators and China Grove’s Democratic Precinct Chair.

“It’s a long, hard race, as it always is,” Ford said. “Because you run every two years. As always I give God the praise. My family, volunteers, it’s been a long, hard fought race.”

Even when going up against her during the campaign, Ford had nothing but kind words for Morgan once the election was over.

“I congratulate her on working hard. I mean she had a hard fought campaign, she really did,” Ford said. “I really believe she outworked my past two opponents in a big way.”

Morgan was not available for comment Tuesday night.

In his next term, Ford wants to “continue to cut taxes for individuals and for businesses.” When asked how his working relationship with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper can improve in the future, Ford was candid in his response.

“I’ll tell you how it can improve is if we get a supermajority and we don’t have to deal with him anymore. I want someone to ask him how he can improve his relationship with us. That’s the question that’s never asked. Never,” Ford said. “We try to work with him, but when you’re so far apart on things it gets a little difficult and we did work with him on a few things, and again we got a budget done, that I think he signed reluctantly because I think he knew he needed too also. Hopefully, he’ll try to work with us a little more because I think we’ve done most of the compromising. I really do.”

The unofficial ballot count according to the N.C. State Board of Elections has Ford with a statewide total of 51,133 votes and Morgan with 18,787. The votes are unofficial until certified.

Comments