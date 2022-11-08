Edds, Greene and Klusman re-elected for Rowan County Commission, each will serve third term Published 11:14 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

SALISBURY — The three incumbent Republican Rowan County Commissioners, Greg Edds, Jim Greene and Judy Klusman, were re-elected for another four-year-term as Rowan residents and the rest of the country turned out for Election Day.

It was a sweep for the Republicans, who reclaimed the commission seats comfortably.

Edds, who served as the commission’s chairman in his last term, received blank 26.82 percent of the vote, with 32,854 votes. Greene, the commission’s vice-chairman in his last term, received 26.61 percent of the vote, with 32,592 votes and Klusman received 26.26 percent with 32,166 votes.

Over 13,000 Rowan County voters cast their ballots for Democrat Sam Post, claiming 10.89 percent of the vote, and 11,540 voters supported Alisha Byrd-Clark, finishing with 9.42 percent of the vote.

All three Republicans were first elected in 2014, making this their third term on the commission. They will rejoin Republicans Mike Caskey Jr. and Craig Pierce, who will be due up for re-election in 2024.

Edds and Green celebrated at a watch party at the Rowan County Republican Headquarters with drinks, food and good spirits. Over 60 people filled the room, cheering on as the results slowly trickled in.

About halfway through, Edds said he was feeling “really fortunate” and thanked his supporters for getting out to the polls.

“This just says that folks are happy with the direction we’re going, happy with the work we’ve been doing and really it’s a tribute to hundreds and hundreds of folks who have really thrown in and are all jumping in the same point and all paddling in the same direction and that’s great news, so good things are happening,” Edds said.

Both Edds and Greene said they were looking forward to continuing to improve the county’s schools in their next four year term, while also commenting on the growing development throughout the county and the opportunities that will arise for residents through that.

Greene specifically mentioned the $45 million development that is currently under construction at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. An advanced technology education complex, aptly named the Technology Education Complex, is being built on the college’s North Campus in Salisbury and is due to be complete by 2024.

Speaking on the development, Greene said it was “one of the big reasons I wanted to run another entire term, to get that completed.”

“Rowan County is really in the middle of it now and the things we’ve been working for are really coming to fruition,” Edds said. “It’s a great time to be in Rowan County.”

The election results are unofficial until certified by the Rowan County Board of Elections.

