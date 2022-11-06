Hotwire executive to speak at Chamber’s Power In Partnership on Nov. 17 Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

SALISBURY — Sue Kelly, the new Hotwire Communications executive, will speak at the Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 17, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road).

Kelly is executive vice president and general manager of the Carolinas for Hotwire Communications. She is responsible for both North Carolina and South Carolina operations and has over 21 years of experience as an enterprise, sales and technology executive. She is originally from Ireland and was previously a soccer player and Division 1 college soccer coach.

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the 2022-23 season are: Dec. 15; Jan. 19; Feb. 16; March 16; April 20; and, May 18. The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program.

The Leadership Rowan class members will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for a session focused on a different aspect of the community.

If you are not a Power Card holder, the reservation deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 15 by 5 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for information at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com.

