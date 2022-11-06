F&M Bank promotes Barber, Proper; Corriher joins board Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

SALISBURY — F&M Bank has promoted Tonya Barber and Tim Proper to executive vice president.

“Over the past 15 years with F&M Bank, Tonya’s career has grown organically, thanks to her internal drive and inquisitive nature,” said F&M Bank Chairman & CEO Steve Fisher in a news release. “Tonya masters each area of responsibility, and her unique management style is a valuable asset that contributes to F&M Bank’s strength and stability in any economic climate.”

Formally trained as a detective with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Barber started as the bank’s security officer and ascended to leadership roles in deposit operations, electronic banking, information technology, cyber security and now credit operations. She has been senior operations officer, managing the bank’s operations center. She is a contributing member of the Bank Management Committee and is involved with the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA and Special Olympics.

Proper is involved with the Rowan Economic Development Corporation, Downtown Salisbury, Inc. and Piedmont Players Theatre. He is also a contributing member of the Bank Management Committee and Corporate Management Committee.

“Tim is a quality banker with a wealth of knowledge, proven by his ability to develop innovative business opportunities,” said Fisher.

Proper received his undergraduate degree in finance and graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and has nearly 30 years of banking experience, 15 with F&M. He has been senior commercial banking officer, managing commercial banking functions.

John Graham Corriher has also joined the F&M Bank Board of Directors.

Born and raised in southern Rowan County, Graham received his bachelor of arts in history from N.C. State University and a Juris Doctor degree from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law. He serves as city attorney for Salisbury.

Graham and his wife Danielle have two children, a daughter Ruby Claire and a son, John Graham Corriher, Jr. They live in the historic district in Salisbury and walk to Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church. He is a member of the Salisbury Rotary Club and is affiliated with the Rowan Museum and the Rowan County United Way.

“We’re excited to welcome Graham to our Board,” Fisher said. “His expertise, integrity and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our business and our community for years to come.”

