Blotter: Nov. 6 Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Fish Pond Road that occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 5:57 a.m. Nov. 2.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on Candlewick Drive reportedly occurred between 9:50 a.m. Oct. 3 and 9:50 a.m. Oct. 28.

• A burglary on Lyerly Drive was reported on Nov. 2.. Total estimated loss was $4,100.

• Johnny Dale Yoders, 34, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with assault on a female.

• Tami Bame Adams, 50, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with simple assault.

• Kori Blake Camps, 31, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

