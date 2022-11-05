Rowan County EFNEP educator receive Extension Team Award Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

Rowan County Cooperative Extension (EFNEP) Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program Educator Kysha Rooks received the 2022 Extension Team Award, which is presented by Extension Leadership Team of Barbara Board, interim administrator, Cooperative Extension, N.C. State & A&T University and Dr. Rich Bananno, director, N.C. State Extension, associate dean.

“Being a new (EFNEP) Educator in Rowan County, I have established great partnerships with Knox Middle School, Communities In School, North Rowan Middle School, Essie Academy, Haley’s Future Leaders Child Care Center, Happy’s Farm Summer Camp and volunteering with Bread Riot,” Rooks said in a news release. “The success of EFNEP depends upon collaborative team relationships. The team award celebrates teams, which exhibit a cooperative spirit, using ideas and approaches to meet the needs of the individuals we serve. I would like to recognize Communities In School Director James Davis, Student Support Specialist, Lyn Wilson, North Rowan Middle School Principal, Jonathan Clark and agriculture teacher Katie Dionne for allowing EFNEP to establish an ongoing partnership that’s making a profound impact on the students in the community.”

The award includes a certificate for each team member and is presented annually at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Conference, which was held at the Sheraton Hotel in Greensboro.

For more information about youth EFNEP classes contact Rooks at 704-216-8990 or kjrooks@ncsu.edu

