Polar Express train rides start Nov. 11 at NC Transportation Museum Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

SPENCER — The N.C. Transportation Museum is offering a return of The Polar Express train ride that more than 1 million riders at over 50 locations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia have enjoyed during the holiday season.

Rides are from Nov. 11 through Dec. 23 and tickets are on sale now at www.nctransportationmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride.

The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors. The conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. Each guest gets a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket. Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to wear pajamas for the ride that lasts 70 minutes. Additional entertainment, food vendors, photos with Santa, and souvenirs from the gift station are available before and after the ride.

Exact dates, times and fares are available at www.nctransportationmuseum.org. Ticket prices range from $34 to $390, depending on the class of service selected. Class options are standard, deluxe, first class and Parlor. Details on each class and other frequently asked questions can be found at www.nctransportationmuseum.org/polar-express-faq.

Official Polar Express rides are licensed by Rail Events Inc. on behalf of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Inc.

