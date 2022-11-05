Friends of Rowan Public Library book sale Nov. 12-13 Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

SALISBURY — The Friends of Rowan Public Library’s Second Saturday Bookshop in the West End Plaza will be open Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov.13 from 1-4 p.m.

Friends of RPL members can enjoy 50% off their total purchase when they shop the last hour of the sale from 3-4 p.m. on Nov. 12. From 1-2 p.m. on Nov. 13, Friends of RPL members can gain exclusive access to browse and purchase items from the James (Jimmy) F. Hurley III collection.

Hurley is recognized as a respected community leader, master fundraiser and generous humanitarian for Salisbury and Rowan County as whole. He was an avid reader and amassed an impressive collection of antique books that will be available for Friends of RPL members from 1-2 p.m. Nov. 13. After 2 p.m., it will be open to the public until 4 p.m.

The Bookshop has a variety of general adult fiction, adult nonfiction, children’s titles, young adult novels and DVDs for sale. Books are typically priced at $2 or less, except for specialty items. The Friends also sell special literary-themed gift baskets and canvas book bags.

To become a Friends of RPL member, visit any RPL location to pay the $10 individual membership fee or the $15 family membership fee and complete the registration form, or you can purchase online at www.friendsofrpl.org. Call 704-216-8240 for more information. Friends of RPL members volunteer, plan events, raise funds and support Rowan Public Library.

