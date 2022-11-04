Blotter Nov. 4 Published 12:00 am Friday, November 4, 2022

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies took a report of larceny from failure to return $700 in equipment to a rental company on West Ritchie Road on Nov. 1.

A theft of wheels and tires from a residence on Baker Mill Road, Cleveland, reportedly occurred between 11 a.m. Oct. 31 and 6:45 p.m. Nov. 1. Total estimated loss was $75.

Devin Alexander Cornwell, 25, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute controlled substances.

Salisbury Police

Officers received a report of vandalism on West Kerr Street that occurred sometime between 7:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 1.

A report of a hit and run with damage on South Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported to have occurred about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

A shooting into an occupied property on South Long Street reportedly occurred between 8:48 and 10:45 p.m. Nov. 1. Officers say initial reports sent them to an intersection, but later in the evening, homeowners discovered bullet holes on the outside of their front door, and the front storm door glass was shattered. No one was injured,

Joshua Alexander Hovis, 35, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Gregory Rayshun Hunter, 43, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age,

William Todd Summers, 60, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with disorderly conduct,

