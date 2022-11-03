Three Rivers Land Trust gives away $200,000 in prizes to raffle winners Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

SALISBURY — Three Rivers Land Trust gave away 100 prizes with a combined worth of over $200,000 to participants in the inaugural TRLT Conservation Raffle on Oct. 8. This raffle served as a fundraiser for local conservation projects in the land trust’s 15-county region.

Among the many prizes were a Ford F-150 STX, Subaru Crosstrek, a Tracker boat, kayaks, grills, coolers, hunting trips, various types of hunting equipment, gift cards and cash prizes. Winners of the prizes were from all over, from Piedmont to out of state participants.

“We are so pleased with the outcome of this event,” TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead said in a news release. “This raffle has been a long time coming, but we are so grateful for those that supported this effort. With prizes being awarded to supporters of our (TRLT) mission, and proceeds going into local conservation projects, it truly has been a win-win situation. This year was a great learning experience, and we are excited to see how this raffle with grow in the coming years.”

Philip Watson, one of the prize winners in the TRLT Conservation Raffle added, “Although I am extremely pleased to win a prize in the TRLT Conservation Raffle, I was going to be happy with the outcome even if I did not win, because at the end of the day I am supporting local conservation efforts in our area. This raffle is an awesome way to give back, with the bonus opportunity to win some incredible prizes. I can’t wait for next year!”

Supporting the raffle were numerous generous sponsors including Jeff Moose, owner of Backcountry & Beyond located in Salisbury, who said, “We take a lot of pride in our partnership with the Land Trust and believe in their conservation efforts. We want to be a part of what they are doing to keep land accessible for everyone.”

Other sponsors included Cooper Ford, Strider Subaru, RPM Cycles, Bass Pro Shops, Quality Equipment in Albemarle, Rock Outdoors, M2S E-Bikes, Grafton Archery, Skinny Wheels, REI, Bill Webb, Leon Huneycutt, River Daisy Outdoor Co., Ed’s Gun Shop, Poppies Gun & Pawn and Smoke and Oak.

For a full list of prize winners, go to trlt.org/raffle.

To learn more about Three Rivers Land Trust, contact Emily Callicutt at 704-647-0302 or emily@trlt.org.

