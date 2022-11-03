Local man sentenced to 12 years for trafficking meth Published 12:05 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

A Salisbury man who was the target of a months-long, multi-agency investigation and who was subsequently convicted on drug trafficking charges was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in jail, followed by five years of supervised release.

Brodrick Demon Sullivan, 38, was initially arrested in February 2022 and charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine by transport, four counts of trafficking methamphetamine by possession and one count of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine.

During the investigation, detectives seized about 2.25 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of more than $100,000.

The investigation began in November 2021 as a joint operation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and Crime Reduction Unit as well as Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Salisbury Police Department.

During the course of the investigation there were numerous undercover purchases made from Sullivan totaling several pounds of methamphetamine (ICE). Some of the ICE seized in this case had a purity level in excess of 100 percent. Sullivan had previously been labeled by the United States Attorney’s Office as a priority target for Rowan County.

Sullivan is a convicted felon with previous charges including possession of a controlled substance in a corrections facility, possession with intent to sell or distribute, possession of cocaine, and misdemeanors including child abuse and assault on a female.

