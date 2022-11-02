Gunshots damage home, vehicle; four arrested Published 12:04 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

GOLD HILL — Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested for firing shots at a home on Liberty Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call from a resident saying someone had driven to their home and fired shots at them. The intended victims were apparently outside at the time and took shelter behind a vehicle in the front yard to avoid being hit. The intended victims were able to identify the shooters, and deputies found the alleged assailants driving on East Ridge Road and were able to make a traffic stop. The four were taken into custody.

Deputies arrested Miguel Vicente Lopez, 40, Daniel Lynn James, 20, Carson Lee James, 18, and a juvenile and charged each of them with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon. In addition, Lopez has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving without a license, and Carson James has been charged with simple possession of marijuana. The juvenile in the case, age 14, is in the custody of the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

The targets of the attack are all juveniles and students at East Rowan High School, but investigators say it does not appear any of the assailants are students. Deputies said it appears the shooting may be drug related.

In addition to damage to the victims’ house and car, an employee of Peeler Environmental happened to be driving a company van down the street at the time of the shooting and his van was hit by gunfire.

No one was injured in the incident.

