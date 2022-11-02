College women’s basketball: Catawba 4th in SAC poll

Published 1:28 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Post Sports

Three for Catawba's Janiya Downs.

SAC Sports Information

Rock Hill, S.C. —-The South Atlantic Conference announced the women’s basketball preseason coach’s poll and preseason all-conference teams Tuesday morning.

Wingate’s Bryanna Troutman  (Salisbury) is a preseason first team All-SAC honoree.  Troutman was named the SAC Player of the Year last season, while also earning first team All-SAC and All-Region honors. She picked up honorable mention All-American accolades from the WBCA. Troutman averaged 18.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, shooting 51 percent from the field and 74 percent at the free throw line. She ranked third in the SAC in scoring, fourth in field goal percentage and seventh in rebounding, while ranking second in field goals made and leading the league in free throws made. Troutman scored in double figures in 27 of 29 games, including each of her last 19 contests. She registered five double-doubles on the season, while scoring 20 points or more on 15 occasions. Troutman hit the 30-point mark three times in the 2021-22 season.

Catawba’s Lyrik Thorne made the first team. Catawba’s Janiya Downs (South Rowan) and Sara McIntosh made the third team.

Carson-Newman is the preseason favorite, earning seven of the 13 first-place votes. Wingate is second, with six first-place votes.

Anderson, Catawba, Limestone, LMU, Lenoir-Rhyne and Newberry round out the top eight. Tusculum and UVA Wise are tied for ninth, followed Coker, Mars Hill and Emory & Henry.

2022-23 SAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points
1. Carson-Newman (7) 139
2. Wingate (6) 136
3. Anderson 116
4. Catawba 113
5. Limestone 93
6. Lincoln Memorial 79
7. Lenoir-Rhyne 74
8. Newberry 71
T-9. Tusculum 60
T-9. UVA Wise 60
11. Coker 33
12. Mars Hill 27
13. Emory & Henry 13

2022-23 SAC Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference

First Team
Quin Byrd, Limestone
Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne
Lyrik Thorne, Catawba
Lindsey Taylor, Carson-Newman
Bryanna Troutman, Wingate
Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman

Second Team
Brandi Hudson, Lenoir-Rhyne
Hannah Clark, Wingate
Nia Vanzant, UVA Wise
Caitlyn Ross, UVA Wise
Reagan McCray, Limestone
Mya Belton, Tusculum

Third Team
Diamond McDowell, Anderson
Sara McIntosh, Catawba
Brittney Stafford, Anderson
Maddie Gillie, Mars Hill
Jordan Maney, Lincoln Memorial
Janiya Downs, Catawba

