College women’s basketball: Catawba 4th in SAC poll Published 1:28 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

SAC Sports Information

Rock Hill, S.C. —-The South Atlantic Conference announced the women’s basketball preseason coach’s poll and preseason all-conference teams Tuesday morning.

Wingate’s Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) is a preseason first team All-SAC honoree. Troutman was named the SAC Player of the Year last season, while also earning first team All-SAC and All-Region honors. She picked up honorable mention All-American accolades from the WBCA. Troutman averaged 18.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, shooting 51 percent from the field and 74 percent at the free throw line. She ranked third in the SAC in scoring, fourth in field goal percentage and seventh in rebounding, while ranking second in field goals made and leading the league in free throws made. Troutman scored in double figures in 27 of 29 games, including each of her last 19 contests. She registered five double-doubles on the season, while scoring 20 points or more on 15 occasions. Troutman hit the 30-point mark three times in the 2021-22 season.

Catawba’s Lyrik Thorne made the first team. Catawba’s Janiya Downs (South Rowan) and Sara McIntosh made the third team.

Carson-Newman is the preseason favorite, earning seven of the 13 first-place votes. Wingate is second, with six first-place votes.

Anderson, Catawba, Limestone, LMU, Lenoir-Rhyne and Newberry round out the top eight. Tusculum and UVA Wise are tied for ninth, followed Coker, Mars Hill and Emory & Henry.

2022-23 SAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points 1. Carson-Newman (7) 139 2. Wingate (6) 136 3. Anderson 116 4. Catawba 113 5. Limestone 93 6. Lincoln Memorial 79 7. Lenoir-Rhyne 74 8. Newberry 71 T-9. Tusculum 60 T-9. UVA Wise 60 11. Coker 33 12. Mars Hill 27 13. Emory & Henry 13

2022-23 SAC Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference

First Team

Quin Byrd, Limestone

Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne

Lyrik Thorne, Catawba

Lindsey Taylor, Carson-Newman

Bryanna Troutman, Wingate

Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman

Second Team

Brandi Hudson, Lenoir-Rhyne

Hannah Clark, Wingate

Nia Vanzant, UVA Wise

Caitlyn Ross, UVA Wise

Reagan McCray, Limestone

Mya Belton, Tusculum

Third Team

Diamond McDowell, Anderson

Sara McIntosh, Catawba

Brittney Stafford, Anderson

Maddie Gillie, Mars Hill

Jordan Maney, Lincoln Memorial

Janiya Downs, Catawba

