Rowan Roadrunners softball team claims silver at Senior Games

The Rowan Roadrunners 60+ team from Rowan County won a silver medal in the 2022 North Carolina Senior Games State Finals Softball Tournament held at the Thomas Brooks Softball Complex in Cary on Oct. 21-23. The Roadrunners qualified at the annual 2022 Rowan Senior Games this past spring. Rowan Senior Games is part of a statewide network of 53 local programs sanctioned by the North Carolina Senior Games, Inc. NCSG is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing year-round health promotion and education for adults 50 years of age and older. Finishing with silver qualifies the Roadrunners to compete in the National Senior Games in 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.