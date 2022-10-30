Community Care Clinic honored by NC Dental Society Foundation

SALISBURY — The N.C. Dental Society Foundation recently awarded dental public health awards to the Community Care Clinic of Rowan County and FirstHealth of the Carolinas. Both were recognized by the Foundation for their work in improving access to dental services and collaborating with partners to meet community oral health needs.

The majority of adults do not have access to dental insurance or cannot afford an out-of-pocket dental visit. Patients seen in dental at the Community Care Clinic also receive overall care with both medical and pharmacy services. The Community Care Clinic has long recognized that good oral health is extremely important to promote good overall health.

“We are grateful to the N.C. Dental Society Foundation for this recognition as one of two dental public health awardees in the state. The Community Care Clinic continues to strive to improve access to care in Rowan County for our uninsured neighbors every day,” said Executive Director Krista Woolly in a news release.

The Community Care Clinic of Rowan County provides medical, dental and prescription medications to qualified uninsured adults in Rowan County. For more information or to donate, visit www.communitycareclinicofrowan.org.