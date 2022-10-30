Catawba supports global conference on sustainability in higher education

Catawba News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College is proud to announce its involvement as a host institution sponsor for the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’s (AASHE) Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Education (GCSHE).

This virtual event was streamed live on Oct. 18 and Oct. 26 and will deliver another live interactive session Nov. 3 with keynote presenters and networking opportunities for professionals and campus change agents.

With a theme inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King’s concept of “The Urgency of Now,” this year’s conference is a clarion call for transformative sustainability solutions that match the speed and scale of our ecological and social challenges.

“Our host institutions truly champion sustainability advancements in higher education,” said AASHE Executive Director Meghan Fay Zahniser. “We are grateful to work with these member colleges and universities that directly contribute to the success of the conference and the sustainability movement as a whole.”

“Catawba College is centered on re-invigorating its sustainability initiatives, said Dr. Mercedes Quesada-Embid, Associate Professor of Environmental Policy and Advocacy. “Partnering with AASHE on the conference provides students, faculty, and staff access to the most innovative, cutting-edge advancements and best practices for institutional and curricular sustainability. With sustainability as a pathway for social, economic, and ecological positive change, getting grounded with the recommendations from an organization of AASHE’s caliber, is key to Catawba’s continued success and relevance in a changing world.”

Last year, AASHE awarded Catawba College its inaugural and international Racial Equity and Sustainability Collaborations award for the good work of the Equity, Diversity, Justice, and Inclusion (EDJI) Task Force led by co-chairs Quesada-Embid and Dr. ChaMarra Saner. Catawba is continuing the work of EDJI and engaging in direct strategic planning on all facets of sustainability.

AASHE empowers higher education administrators, faculty, staff and students to be effective change agents and drivers of sustainability innovation. AASHE enables members to translate information into action by offering essential resources and professional development to a diverse, engaged community of sustainability leaders by working with and for higher education to ensure that the world’s future leaders are motivated and equipped to solve sustainability challenges.

For more information, visit www.aashe.org. Follow AASHE on Facebook and Twitter.