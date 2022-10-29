Spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Maupin Avenue Presbyterian Church on Nov. 5

SALISBURY — The women’s ministry of Maupin Avenue Presbyterian Church is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the church at 100 Maupin Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 3-6 p.m.

Plates include spaghetti, garlic bread and dessert for dine in or take-out. Cost per plate is a donation of any amount with $10 minimum appreciated.

Proceeds will help fund charitable giving and support of missions locally and internationally through the Women’s Ministry of Maupin Avenue ARP Church .