Spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Maupin Avenue Presbyterian Church on Nov. 5

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 29, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

SALISBURY — The women’s ministry of Maupin Avenue Presbyterian Church is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the church at 100 Maupin Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 3-6 p.m.
Plates include spaghetti, garlic bread and dessert for dine in or take-out. Cost per plate is a donation of any amount with $10 minimum appreciated.
Proceeds will help fund charitable giving and support of missions locally and internationally through the Women’s Ministry of Maupin Avenue ARP Church .

Comments

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More Lifestyle

Mook in Color: Brincefield’s new website makes its debut

Farm estate planning workshop planned for Nov. 30

Arbor Church barbecue set for Nov. 5

Gotta Run: Long COVID could be the reason your exercise is harder now

Print Article