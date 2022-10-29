Lee Street theatre wins honors at Metrolina Theatre Association Awards Gala

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 29, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

CHARLOTTE — Lee Street theatre was nominated for 13 awards at the 2022 Metrolina Theatre Association Awards Gala held Oct. 23.
Local winners are:
• Caleb S. Garner — Winner of Outstanding Lighting Design in a Non-Musical (“And Then There Were None”)
• Rod Oden — Outstanding Sound Design in a Non-Musical (“And Then There Were None”)
• David Carmichael and Rod Oden — Outstanding Set Design in a Non-Musical (“And Then There Were None”)
• Matthew Donahue — Outstanding Supporting Actor (Male) in a Musical (“Little Shop of Horrors”)
• Rod Oden — Recipient of the William E. Rackley Award. This is Metrolina Theatre Association’s most prestigious technical award.
“Lee Street theatre is humbled and grateful to the board, committees and adjudicators of the Metrolina Theatre Association for everything they do to promote our community theaters in the region,” a news release from the theater said. “Lee Street also wishes to congratulate all of the numerous, and talented nominees and winners of the other area theaters.”

