Hood Theological Seminary holding pastoral education day Nov. 7

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 29, 2022

SALISBURY — The Center for Chaplaincy at Hood Theological Seminary will host a hybrid Clinical Pastoral Education Day on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in-person and via Zoom.

Register in advance for the event that can accommodate 50 people for the in-person experience at Hood Theological Seminary, Aymer Center, 1810 Lutheran Synod Drive.

If you plan to attend virtually, you will receive the Zoom link once you register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clinical-pastoral-education-day-tickets-450844767837.
For more information, contact Dr. Clay L. Barrow at cbarrow@hoodseminary.edu. 
From 10 a.m.-noon, you will hear from three panelists who will share about chaplaincy and the intersection between chaplaincy, the academy, and the local church.
Lunch will be provided for the in-person attendees from noon until 1:00 p.m. After lunch, there will be brief presentations regarding the uniqueness of CPE intern programs, engaging dialogue and answering inquiries for those in attendance.

