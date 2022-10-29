Hood Theological Seminary holding pastoral education day Nov. 7

SALISBURY — The Center for Chaplaincy at Hood Theological Seminary will host a hybrid Clinical Pastoral Education Day on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in-person and via Zoom. Register in advance for the event that can accommodate 50 people for the in-person experience at Hood Theological Seminary, Aymer Center, 1810 Lutheran Synod Drive.

If you plan to attend virtually, you will receive the Zoom link once you register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite. com/e/clinical-pastoral- education-day-tickets- 450844767837

For more information, contact Dr. Clay L. Barrow at cbarrow@hoodseminary.edu.

From 10 a.m.-noon, you will hear from three panelists who will share about chaplaincy and the intersection between chaplaincy, the academy, and the local church.

Lunch will be provided for the in-person attendees from noon until 1:00 p.m. After lunch, there will be brief presentations regarding the uniqueness of CPE intern programs, engaging dialogue and answering inquiries for those in attendance.