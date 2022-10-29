High school football roundup: Wonders, Blue Devils, Davie get big wins

Staff report

High school football roundup …

CONCORD — A.L. Brown beat Concord for the eighth straight time on Friday.

It was tougher than expected. 3A Concord got an inspired defensive effort to keep it close, but the 4A Wonders won 17-8.

Ty Woods kicked an early field goal following an interception and Jamare Robinson had a rushing touchdown to give the Wonders a 10-0 lead at halftime.

Concord fought back to a 10-8 deficit. It was anyone’s game until Elijah Lawson scored for the Wonders with 2:24 left to play. Woods added the PAT for a two-score lead.

Kash Smith picked off a pass, and the Wonders (6-4) were able to kneel out the non-conference victory over the Spiders. who finished a 3-7 season.

A.L. Brown will find out its playoff destination on Saturday. The Wonders will be on the road.

•••

MOORESVILLE — Jacob Monsour kicked a field goal on the final play to lift Mooresville to a 22-20 win against rival Lake Norman.

The Blue Devils (9-1, 6-0) completed an undefeated season in the tough Greater Metro Conference.

Jawarn Howell had a rushing TD and Jamere Cherry threw touchdown passes to Randy Fulmore and Terrell Simonton, as Mooresville controlled the first half and took a 19-7 lead.

Lake Norman (7-3, 3-3) made a field goal after Mooresville fumbled early in the second half.

The Wildcats scored a touchdown on a trick play to get closer. They took a 20-19 lead on a field goal with 3:19 remaining.

With the aid of a roughing the passer penalty, Mooresville was able to win it at the end.

Mooresville will be at home in the first round of the 4A playoffs, while Lake Norman will be on the road.

•••

FARMINGTON — Davie beat Glenn 36-22 in a Central Piedmont Conference game.

Davie was out-rushed 293 yards to 67, but still won.

Ty Miller completed 26 passes for 221 yards for the War Eagles. Brodie Smith caught two of Miller’s three TD passes and had 11 catches for 113 yards.

The win may not be enough to lift the War Eagles (4-6, 3-4) into the playoffs, but they’ve got a chance. They’ll find out on Saturday.

Glenn finished 3-7 and 2-5 in the CPC.