‘A Christmas Carol’ special performances set for Dec. 1, Dec. 15

SALISBURY — Two special performances of “A Christmas Carol: A New Original Musical Comedy” are now scheduled. Opening night is Thursday, Dec. 1.

Pay what you can — All tickets are any price! You make the call. This special is not available online. To make a reservation in advance, call 704-633-5471. Remaining tickets will be available at the door on the night of the show.

The sing-a-long performance is Thursday, Dec. 15. You can sing your favorite Christmas carols at the top of your lungs. Tickets are $10 and available at app.arts-people.com/