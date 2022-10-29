‘A Christmas Carol’ special performances set for Dec. 1, Dec. 15

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 29, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

SALISBURY — Two special performances of “A Christmas Carol: A New Original Musical Comedy” are now scheduled. Opening night is Thursday, Dec. 1.

Pay what you can — All tickets are any price! You make the call. This special is not available online. To make a reservation in advance, call 704-633-5471. Remaining tickets will be available at the door on the night of the show.

The sing-a-long performance is Thursday, Dec. 15. You can sing your favorite Christmas carols at the top of your lungs. Tickets are $10 and available at app.arts-people.com/

Comments

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More Lifestyle

Mook in Color: Brincefield’s new website makes its debut

Farm estate planning workshop planned for Nov. 30

Arbor Church barbecue set for Nov. 5

Gotta Run: Long COVID could be the reason your exercise is harder now

Print Article