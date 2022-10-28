Suspect facing sex offense charges runs from police before being caught

SALISBURY — A man wanted by police following an investigation that began Oct. 13 engaged officers in a brief foot chase Wednesday afternoon before being arrested.

Police initially had warrants charging Jericho Lamonte White, 29, with felony indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory sex offense.

However, during his brief attempt to flee, reports say White tried to destroy illegal narcotics in his possession, for which he was additionally charged with possession of a schedule II substance (crack cocaine0, simple possession of a schedule II substance (pill), possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

White was taken before the Rowan County magistrate and received a $110,000 bond.