Speakers at Salisbury Academy detail how students can manage stress, anxiety

SALISBURY — Anxiety is a topic and area of concern prevalent in the worlds of education, parenting, and child development.

Delving deeper into the subject in a community lunch and learn, Rachel Brejcha and Nayla Anderson presented details on how to identify anxiety in children along with anxiety management tools, home intervention ideas and resources for parents and children.

While anxiety can be facilitative and helpful, Brejcha said, there are times where it can be dysfunctional and can impact a child’s ability to enjoy their childhood.

“With changes post-pandemic and factors such as access to social media, we are seeing children and adolescents present with higher levels of anxiety than ever before,” said Brejcha, an assistant professor and fieldwork coordinator for the clinical mental health counseling program at Catawba College. “While this is alarming, there are so many resources, professionals, and coping tools that can help you manage your child’s anxiety as well as your own.”

Brejcha and Anderson, counselor in training at the Catawba counseling program, explained the sources of anxiety, ways to identify anxiety, and key ways to assist children in managing their anxiety and stress.

The main takeaway is to provide space for your child to express and experience their anxiety in the moment while also verbalizing that you are there for them, said Anderson.

“Parents can provide emotional regulation through modeling, giving children autonomy in their decisions, and using statements that provide a supportive space,” said Brejcha. “A statement of support can be as simple as, ‘You are overwhelmed right now, and I am here if you need me.’”

As another technique, Brejcha suggests that parents do a 10-minute check-in of uninterrupted time each day where they and their child can connect. This can be talking, playing a game, going for a walk — really anything.

In attendance at the lunch and learn were a mix of Salisbury Academy families and community members. Several of the community members were from Partners in Learning Child Development Center.

Elizabeth Webb, licensed clinical mental health counselor associate at Partners in Learning, said that she appreciated being invited to Salisbury Academy to key in on how important it is to recognize anxiety in children.

“I think this is such a real and relevant topic, and I’m really glad that we have the opportunity to help end the stigma and develop the skills of the children in our community,” said Webb.

Katie Miller, assistant director for Partners in Learning, was in attendance as well.

“It’s so important that we connect with our community resources. Even though we provide clinical services at our organization, for example, there is power in joining with other people and organizations who can further assist our children and families,” said Miller.

Brejcha encourages families seeking resources to reach out to professionals in the field such as a pediatrician or primary care provider for a referral to a counselor, or families can visit psychologytoday.com to find a counselor in their area who takes their insurance and can address their child’s specific presenting concerns.

“You are not alone in helping your child navigate their anxiety,” said Brejcha. “By reaching out for resources, you are doing what’s best to maintain your child’s mental wellness.”