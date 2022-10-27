Livingstone students head to polls
Published 12:07 am Thursday, October 27, 2022
SALISBURY — Livingstone College students made sure their votes counted while taking part in a voting pep rally and party at the polls event on Wednesday.
Many took a bus ride to the early voting site at the Rowan County Board of Elections office as part of the event organized by Livingstone and voting rights groups Common Cause North Carolina, the New North Carolina Project, the North Carolina Black Alliance and You Can Vote.