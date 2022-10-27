Blotter for Oct. 27

In Salisbury Police reports

• The theft of a bicycle from a property on South Clay Street reportedly occurred between 7 and 7:15 p.m. Oct. 25. Total estimated loss $100.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies received a report of a larceny from a property on Crestwood Drive, Kannapolis that occurred between midnight Oct. 15 and 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Total estimated loss was $1,410.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from a property on Chelsea Lane, Rockwell reportedly occurred between 6 a.m. and 5:31 p.m. Oct. 24.

• Brittney Nicole Hulon, 36, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with trafficking heroin or opium.

• Michael Shane Warren, 31, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with assault on a female.

