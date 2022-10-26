New charges for driver in fatal motorcycle crash in May

SALISBURY — A man initially charged with driving while impaired after a car crash that subsequently led to a motorcycle accident that killed a man is now facing charges of death by a motor vehicle, a felony.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, May 29, Markail Lajuaries Hampton, now 32, was allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed his car into a utility pole on South Main Street near Red Acres Road. He also hit three mailboxes and a nearby building, according to police reports.

When Hampton hit the pole, it brought down power lines into the roadway.

Motorcyclist John Blackwell Jr., 52, was traveling through the intersection before emergency personnel arrived and hit one of the downed lines and was killed.

Hampton was originally released on a written promise to appear. The amount of his more recent bond was not available.