Additional charges of rape of child drives man’s bond to nearly $1 million

SPENCER — A man already being held on previous charges of sexually assaulting a child has now had nine more charges added to his alleged offenses and his bond is now $900,000.

Spencer Police Chief Michael J. File announced additional charges against Christopher Lee Pyron, 36, on Wednesday afternoon. Pyron has been additionally charged with eight counts of statutory sexual offense with a child and one count of statutory rape of a child. These charges come after a three-month long investigation by detectives into Pyron’s prior sexual contact with a child victim.

Over the summer, Randolph County deputies located Pyron and served him with an outstanding warrant from File’s department via Rowan County for first-degree sexual offense with a child.

He was given a $250,000 secured bond by the magistrate and made a first appearance in the Rowan County District Court on July 27.

The investigation by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continued after Pyron was taken into custody because the office had received a report of alleged sexual offenses that occurred in Rowan and Randolph counties on July 20.

On Aug. 5, a warrant was issued in Randolph County charging Pyron with six counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. He was served with that warrant while in custody and given a $150,000 secured bond, bringing his total bond to $400,000.

The criminal charges today resulted in an additional $500,000.00 secured bond being added for a total bond of $900,000.

In an effort to protect the victim, no further information was released. Pyron’s next listed court date is Oct 28.