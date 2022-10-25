Blotter for Oct. 25

In Salisbury Police reports

• A burglary was reported from Carolina Alpine Property Management on Crawford Street between 8 p.m. Oct. 19 and 11:25 a.m. Oct. 21.

• Police investigated an assault on Mooresville Road that occurred at 12:20 p.m. Oct. 21.

• A hit and run on West Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported to have occurred between 1 and 1:33 p.m. Oct. 21. A pedestrian was hit in the arm by a passing vehicle.

• Property damage was reported to have occurred on Standish Street between 7 and 7:40 p.m. Oct. 21.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on Myron Place was reported to have occurred about 1 a.m. Oct. 22. According to reports, three unknown males entered a vehicle on the property.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on North Main Street was reported to have occurred between 1:50 and 10:35 p.m. Oct. 22. Total estimated loss was $5,500.

• A burglary at First United Methodist Church was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Oct. 23.

• Vandalism was reported to have occurred on Malcolm Road between 11:30 p.m. Oct 22 and 8:29 a.m. Oct. 23.

• A larceny was reported on Lincolnton Road between 11:03 a.m. Oct. 6 and 5:06 Oct. 23. Total estimated loss was $455. A package from UPS was reportedly stolen from the property.

• Bradford Bennet, 26, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with aiding and abetting.