Mother files police report after teacher ties 6-year-old autistic son to chair in school

A mother who discovered her non-verbal, autistic, six-year-old son had been tied to a chair in his Rowan-Salisbury Schools classroom has filed a complaint with Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, which has opened an investigation into the incident.

Colletta Redmon said she was notified of the incident last Wednesday, nearly three weeks after it happened, and that she was told an internal investigation had started a week before she was notified. In addition, Redmon said it appears the situation may have happened not once, but twice.

In a statement issued Monday evening, a spokesperson from the Marketing and Communications Office of the RSS said:

“Student safety is the highest priority for Rowan-Salisbury School System, and we all work diligently every day to ensure the safety of children. When we receive a report on inappropriate conduct concerning RSS staff, we follow our procedures and conduct internal investigations.

“An internal human resources investigation was conducted, and the individual in question is no longer a Rowan-Salisbury School System employee. Rowan-Salisbury Schools is committed to maintaining a safe environment for our students. The district’s policy for the use of restraint in classrooms is Regulation Code 4302-R. Consistent with this policy and applicable law, Rowan-Salisbury Schools provides notice to parents of any improper restraint followed by a written report and also submits documentation to the state board of education on an annual basis. Rowan-Salisbury Schools also cooperates with law enforcement when appropriate. Board policies governing reports to law enforcement include Policy Code 1510/4200/7270 and Policy Code 4240/7312.

“District staff have been in ongoing communication with the parent about this incident, but we cannot share any additional information at this time due to student and personnel confidentiality laws.”

She said she used to connect with her son’s lead teacher nearly every day, but since going public with this story, she has received no responses from the teacher or the district.

“I am so disappointed by what has happened,” said Redmon. “I have limited options for my child, and changing his routine is not ideal, so I am reluctant to do that — but I don’t know that I can trust them with my son. I don’t know what to do. I do believe this teacher should not be allowed in another classroom.”

The sheriff’s office said it has also notified the Department of Social Services, and said once investigators from their own department complete their investigation, the file will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for review and determination of whether or not charges are warranted. Redmon was relieved to hear that DSS had been notified, as she was informed that she could not file a complaint about a teacher directly, but would have to do so through the sheriff’s office.

“That is news to me, and I am glad to hear that. I just think of what my son must have been thinking,” said Redmon. “What if he had to go to the bathroom, or was thirsty? My child could not tell anyone what had happened, and could not speak up for himself at the time.”

In researching the student code of conduct at Hurley Elementary School where the incident occurred, when an incident happens involving a student, a parent is supposed to receive a detailed written report within 30 days. Redmon was told initially the report on what happened with her son would be completed by Monday. As of the end of the business day, she had not received it.

“They have asked that I let them complete their investigation, and as hard as that is, I am going to let them do their job,” said Redmon.