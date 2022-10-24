Fake bail bond agents steal $5,000

Two women pretending to be bail bond agents took advantage of a woman trying to get her boyfriend out of jail Sunday night, stealing $5,000 in cash from the victim.

Salisbury police say the victim was given contact information for a bail bond agent. The victim, 29, reportedly met with the two female agents near the Rowan County Detention Center on Liberty Street.

Reports say the two false agents offered the woman a discount, after which she agreed to pay them $5,000 to get the man out of jail. After handing over the cash, the victim told police initially one of the alleged agents began walking toward the magistrate’s office across the street from the jail while the other alleged agent walked toward the jail.

But moments later, both pretend agents ran to a newer model Cadillac, jumped in and sped off.

The faux agents were described as white, one blond, one brunette. Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340. In addition, Salisbury police encourage the public to only work with bail bond companies that are licensed and insured.