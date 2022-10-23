Sheriffs seek help locating missing man

SALISBURY – On Friday, October 21, 2022, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, a resident of Sailboat Drive in Salisbury, NC, was missing. Sisk was last seen on video leaving from Aldi, 115 Avalon Drive in Salisbury, around 2 p.m. on Friday. Sisk was driving a red KIA Soul, with NC Disabled Veteran tag 819-TDV.

Anyone with information should contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.