My Turn, Elaine Hewitt: Why it’s important for every conservative to vote

On all levels, the future of our nation is teetering between two radically different possibilities. The choice is simple. First, choose policies that, for all peoples, support freedom, economic stability, national security, personal safety, parental rights and protection of our most vulnerable, our children.

The other choice is to vote for policies that result in greater control by unelected bureaucrats, runaway inflation, overload of our energy grid and increased dependence on non-friendly energy rich nations, open borders, exploding fentanyl crisis, destruction of our children’s mental health through their sexualization and forced sexual confusion, and the promotion of racial hatred and division. On abortion, Senate Democrats overwhelmingly support S.4132 which would invalidate previous laws that allow religious exemptions for medical personnel and institutions, that limit federal funding for abortions, and that limit abortions after the unborn child is able to feel pain.

We can first tackle this by voting for Ted Budd for U.S. Senate and Dan Bishop for U.S. House.

These same issues apply at the state level and locally. The Democrat majority N.C. State Supreme Court this year once again blocked implementation of our common-sense Voter ID law. The court can shift to a Republican majority this election. Vote for Republican judges on all levels. The liberal biased media, in support of the Democrat Party, throws around phrases like “Jim Crow Voter ID laws” as if they are fact. They are not. Georgia is experiencing record voter turnout under their common-sense voter ID laws.

Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed more laws than all previous governors combined. Electing a supermajority to the state legislature would limit his veto power. Vote for Sen Carl Ford, and Rep. Harry Warren, Rep Julia Howard, or Kevin Crutchfield (depending on your district).

At the county level, our current Rowan County Board of Commissioners has taken our county in a positive direction, increasing job opportunities, increasing median wage, and working with our schools to improve the career options for our young people. Vote for Greg Edds, Jim Greene and Judy Klusman. Also, vote for Travis Allen for sheriff. We look forward to his continuing our tradition of strong leadership.

For the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education, I encourage you to do your homework. The Republican registered candidates are North Seat Ed Spillman, South Seat Dean Hunter, West Seat Jimmie Greene Jr. and all South-East seat candidates are Republicans, Michael Chapman, Brad Jenkins and Lynn Marsh.

Vote your support for all of our local Republican candidates: Superior Court Judge, Michael Adkins; District Court Judges Chris Sease, Beth Dixon, James Randolph and Cynthia Dry; District Attorney, Brandy Cook; Clerk of Court, Todd Wyrick; and Register of Deeds, John Brindle.

The direction we take locally, at the state level and nationally could depend on your vote. Make it count.

Elaine Hewitt is chair of the Rowan County Republican Party.