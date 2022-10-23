Letters to the editor: Oct. 23

Why didn’t sheriff pick next in line?

I’ve never known a sitting sheriff not to weigh in about who he feels his replacement should be upon their departure.

It seems to me that an accurate measure of leadership is to be a mentor to your staff and to develop the person or person(s) best suited to take your place. I mean, in 12 years, you would think, as the leader, you would have a direction that you wanted the office headed.

An effective leader would want that goal carried on and improved upon; they would like the best person in place to continue improving the office.

In this case, it seems the sheriff abandoned ship with no words of wisdom to pass along to voters. Although after this, I’m sure there will be. Elections have a way of causing inner turmoil within a sheriff’s office.

Cabarrus County Sheriffs Canaday and Riley showed strong leadership as they exited their seats; they mentored and established a leadership succession plan and informed the department of who they thought was best suited to lead them in the future.

I know some will read this and think, “No one should tell another how to vote.” But if that’s the case, you’re missing my point.

Who is better suited to offer qualified advice than the person who has/had the job? But this one missed his window of opportunity. If he chooses to do it now, it will seem more of a forced hand than genuine support; I’m sure the party expects his full-throated support.

He had his chance to prepare, mentor, train and endorse the next sheriff, and now all we get is the first runner-up from 2010. Not to mention the only endorsements we’ve seen from the law enforcement community are some from within the department.

I was told after the primary by a Caskey supporter, “Looks like both our guys lost.” My reply was, “No, Rowan County lost!”

— William Vickers

Salisbury

Marsh has integrity, is a caring educator

This letter is to endorse Lynn Marsh who is running for a seat on the RSS Board of Education.

I have known Lynn Marsh since my elementary school years at A.T. Allen Elementary, where my public education started as a child.

Lynn has always been a person with integrity, Christian morals, love for mankind and a caring educator consistently during her lifetime. I have the utmost respect for Lynn as an educator, person, leader and innovator.

During her career as an educator, she has always put the children’s education first. She has never let politics dictate her actions. She would continue to serve the children of Rowan County regardless of a child’s economic background, race, gender, or religion. At this time, our school board election is a non-partisan, non-political seat in our county.

For over 40 years, Lynn has dedicated her life to children and adults in the field of education. Serving the public schools as a teacher, department head, administrator and college professor. She has demonstrated service, commitment to the educational needs of our students and countless dedicated hours in the education field.

I would appreciate the voters of Rowan County casting their vote for Lynn Marsh to the Rowan-Salisbury Schools board.

— Jonathan E. Shores Sr.

Salisbury

Confederate symbols don’t unite

Do symbols of the Confederacy contribute to a national celebration? National holidays such as the 4th of July celebrate the United States of America. Confederate symbols represent people who sought to not be part of the United States. Why do celebrations of “united” states include them? They are symbols of secession. Are not all Independence Day celebrations in Southern states held in part because the Confederacy lost the Civil War? Otherwise, why celebrate the birth of the United States? Confederate flags wave in defiance of hard fought battles that secured inclusion of Southern soils in the United States.

I do not presume that this is the intention of those who publicly display and convey Confederate symbols. I do not dispute their rights, nor do I seek to judge them. However, I suggest that there are better ways to honor Southern heritage. Confederate flags are bastions of a secession, which had it endured would exclude us Southerners from the country we cherish. Perhaps there are appropriate times and places to display them as reminders of history, but a national celebration promotes unity. Unfortunately, too many Confederate symbols have come to represent white supremacy and racism. These are not causes to celebrate.

Bodies of those who died in the Civil War now lie within U.S. soil no matter whether they fought for North or South. May they rest in peace, and may the stars and stripes wave in their honored memory. And when we Americans gather to celebrate our nation, may our festivities be free of symbols that represent secession or division. May we celebrate as we remain “united” states.

— Vicki Fink

Faith

Vote for Marsh

I am writing this letter in support of Dr. Lynn Marsh, a candidate for our Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board. I have known Lynn for over 50 years, and I am well aware that she has a huge heart for the children of our Rowan-Salisbury schools.

Lynn started her more than 35-year teaching career as a special education teacher, and she went on to become an elementary school principal for 20 years. She has also taught classes at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and educational classes at Catawba College. She also supervised, taught and helped place students in various school systems. She is very focused on seeing her students be successful in the classroom and making certain every child has an opportunity to learn.

Not only is Lynn dedicated to her students, she is also a very caring wife, mother and grandmother. Please join me in supporting Lynn Marsh for our school board.

— Janis Smith

Salisbury