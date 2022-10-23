Guthrie accepts Tom Hanks Caregiver Champion Award at Elizabeth Dole Foundation event

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tom Hanks presented NBC’s Today co-anchor and Hidden Heroes Ambassador Savannah Guthrie with the Tom Hanks Caregiver Champion Award at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Heroes & History Makers celebration on Wednesday at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Actor and Hidden Heroes Ambassador Jocko Sims also joined the program with entertainer Chris Young as the musical headliner.

The evening paid tribute to the 5.5 million hidden heroes caring for wounded, ill and injured service members at home and celebrated the Foundation’s first 10 years supporting military and veteran caregivers.

Hanks included entertaining interludes while serving as the evening’s master of ceremonies and, on a serious note, he led a special moment paying tribute to the late Senator Bob Dole.

“Tonight, we are celebrating America’s military caregivers — our nation’s hidden heroes,” said Hanks, who serves as chair of the Hidden Heroes Campaign. “And we are celebrating the millions of caregiver kids out there, our Hidden Helpers, because just like their moms and dads, they are heroes, too.”

Guthrie has served as an advocate for military caregivers since first contributing her time to the foundation in 2018. Ever since, she has used her platform to introduce military caregivers to the nation. In 2019, Guthrie and Today dedicated a morning broadcast to military caregivers. When COVID-19 began spreading across the country in 2020, Guthrie used her voice to let struggling caregivers know about the resources available to them. When the foundation expanded its mission to include military caregiver kids, she spent the day with two caregiver kids and brought their stories of service and struggle into millions of homes across the nation.

Accepting the award, Guthrie said, “Every person here tonight, every caregiver and veteran at home, you are showing the world what love looks like, what love acts like, what love gives and what love sacrifices.”

During her speech, Salisbury native Dole called for rediscovering our national unity around military caregivers. In another moment, the audience was brought to its feet by an emotional speech from 18-year-old Kris Rotenberry, who shared his experience as the son of a military caregiver and wounded Marine.

Following Kris’s personal message to the audience along with stories of two other caregivers spotlighted by Jocko Sims, the foundation launched the National Cabinet, a new giving program that will offer supporters exclusive informative event opportunities with newsmakers and leaders throughout the year. Amna Nawaz and Paul Werdel, and Anna Palmer and Patrick Mellody, passionate supporters of the Foundation’s mission, will serve as Co-Chairs of the new Cabinet.

Additionally, during her remarks, Diana Davis Spencer Foundation President Abby Spencer Moffat noted their foundation was inspired by the love caregivers have for their country and families before announcing a contribution of $5 million—the largest gift ever made to the Foundation. The Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation also continued their support by contributing an additional $1 million towards the Foundation’s Hope Fund for Critical Financial Assistance.

The evening concluded with Young performing for caregivers and guests. The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus also performed.