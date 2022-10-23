Business roundup: Food Lion Feeds provides nearly 4.5 million meals through apple bag campaign

SALISBURY — Food Lion Feeds set a goal to provide 1 million meals to those in need based on sales from its annual apple bag campaign. Customers help top that goal and provided 4.5 million meals. The campaign, which ran from Sept. 14 – Oct. 4, was one of many Food Lion Feeds efforts during Hunger Action Month.

Customers purchased specially marked apple bags or made a cash donation at the register during checkout to help provide meals to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and local member food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

“More than 34 million people, including 9 million children, face hunger in America. We are grateful to Food Lion Feeds for their sustained commitment to provide meals to communities in need through their Apple Bag campaign,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships for Feeding America, in a news release. “Our long-standing partnership with Food Lion helps deepen our response to the increasing demand for food assistance.”

Since the apple bag campaign began in 2014, customers have helped to provide more than 13 million meals. Food Lion Feeds has helped to provide more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

“We know our neighbors count on us to help nourish their families,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds. “We sincerely appreciate our customers partnering with us in the fight against hunger. We’re proud to support our food bank partners and local feeding agencies to eliminate the difficult choices many families are forced to make when facing hunger.”

For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

A $1 donation helped provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. The apple bag campaign provided a 50-cent monetary equivalent of five meals from each bag purchased that was donated to Feeding America and member food banks. Food Lion guaranteed a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals) during the campaign.

Jensen named Carolina Caring’s chief financial officer

Carolina Caring has promoted Tammy Jensen to chief financial officer. She will oversee the financial initiatives and technological direction of the nonprofit organization, which serves patients who face a serious illness across 12 counties in western North Carolina.

“Tammy Jensen is a perfect fit for the position of Chief Financial Officer at Carolina Caring,” said President and CEO Dana Killian in a news release. “Her knowledge and wealth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to move forward with our plans for growth and long-term sustainability.”

Jensen has more than 18 years of experience at Carolina Caring, and a wealth of knowledge about billing and revenue cycle management. She served in an accounting role with the CPA firm of Davidson, Holland and Whitesell LLC, where she focused on cost-report audits for healthcare organizations across North Carolina.

“I’m honored to work as Chief Financial Officer at Carolina Caring and protect the vital assets of our organization,” says Jensen. “Our core values are what motivate me every day — I’m excited to bring my knowledge and experience to support ongoing growth as serious illness care continues to evolve.”

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Rowan is among the 12 counties served. For more information, call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org