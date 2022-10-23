Blotter: Oct. 21

In Salisbury Police reports

  • A weapon was reported on Isenberg Elementary School property at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 18.
  • A victim’s Google and SnapChat accounts were reported hacked and pictures sent out at 8:25 a.m. on Oct. 17.
  • A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 115 Ridge Ave. on Oct. 18. Estimated total loss is $325.
  • Shoplifting was reported at the Food Lion on West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 5:52 p.m. on Oct. 18. Estimated total loss was $37.
  • A runaway child in the 100 block of Oakview Drive/Faith Road was reported at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18.
  • Shoplifting was reported at 2160 Statesville Blvd. at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18. Estimated total loss was $20.
  • A hit and run occurred at 130 W. Innes St. at 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 18.
  • A hit and run happened at 3099 S. Main St./Red Acres Road at 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 18.
  • Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported at 630 E. Franklin St. 8:49 a.m. on Oct. 19.
  • Property damage from a hit and run at the Walmart at 323 S. Arlington St. was reported at 9:39 a.m. on Oct. 19.
  • Police received a report of vandalism at 1614 Standish St. on Oct. 18.
  • Larceny was reported at the Athletes Foot on 1345 Klumac Road at 12:45 p.m on Oct. 19. Total estimated loss was $69.
  • Police received a report of larceny at the Food Lion at 2085 Harrison Road on Oct. 19. Total estimated loss was $1,600.
  • Police received a report of a reported robbery at 256 S Link Ave. at 6:25 p.m. on Oct. 19. Total estimated loss was $1,005.
  • Credit card fraud was reported at 801 E. Innes St. on Oct. 19. Total loss was $14.
  • An inmate at Piedmont Correctional assaulted a corrections officer on Oct. 20.
  • A hit and run was reported at 2245 Old Wilkesboro Road on Oct. 20.
  • Larceny at the Walmart at 323 S. Arlington St. was reported at 5:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Total estimated loss is $120.
  • Vandalism was reported at 328 W. Miller St. at 6:00 p.m. on Oct 20.
  • Police received a report of a suspicious person complaint at 1029 E. Innes St. 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 20.
  • Anthony Lashawn Brown, 48, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with communicating threats against a police officer.
  • Donald Nathaniel Wright, 38, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with fraud.
  • Joshua Alan Bare, 39, was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with warrant service and arrest class B.
  • Amanda Leann Hoyle, 45, was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • Possession of heroin and methamphetamine was reported on Old Beatty Ford Road/Wind Swept Way at 12:24 a.m. on Oct. 19.
  • Larceny was reported at 585 N.C. 801 Hwy. at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 1950 St Matthews Church Road 12:02 p.m. on Oct. 19.
  • Miscellaneous lost property was reported at 255 Tingle Dr. between 12:30 p.m.-6:26 p.m. on Oct. 19.
  • Police received a report of shoplifting at Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores at 1105 Peeler Road at 9:03 p.m. on Oct. 19. Total estimated loss was $147.
  • April Nicole Fitzgerald, 32, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
  • Andy Joe Anderson, 31, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with assault on a female.
  • Marissa Jo Higgins, 29, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with failure to appear/comply.
  • Kathleen Skipper Misenheimer, 35, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
  • Kenderrick Rashied Carter, 31, was arrested on was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with failure to appear/comply.
  • Erica Jane Isbanioly, 23, was arrested on was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with failure to appear/comply.
  • Mckenzie Faye Carter, 22, was arrested on was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with felony level larceny.
  • Markail Lajuaries Hampton, 32, was arrested on was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with felony death by motor
    vehicle.
  • Jennifer Louise Hotchkiss, 34, was arrested on was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with resisting an officer.

