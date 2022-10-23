Blotter: Oct. 21
Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 23, 2022
By Brad Dountz
In Salisbury Police reports
- A weapon was reported on Isenberg Elementary School property at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 18.
- A victim’s Google and SnapChat accounts were reported hacked and pictures sent out at 8:25 a.m. on Oct. 17.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 115 Ridge Ave. on Oct. 18. Estimated total loss is $325.
- Shoplifting was reported at the Food Lion on West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 5:52 p.m. on Oct. 18. Estimated total loss was $37.
- A runaway child in the 100 block of Oakview Drive/Faith Road was reported at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18.
- Shoplifting was reported at 2160 Statesville Blvd. at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18. Estimated total loss was $20.
- A hit and run occurred at 130 W. Innes St. at 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 18.
- A hit and run happened at 3099 S. Main St./Red Acres Road at 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 18.
- Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported at 630 E. Franklin St. 8:49 a.m. on Oct. 19.
- Property damage from a hit and run at the Walmart at 323 S. Arlington St. was reported at 9:39 a.m. on Oct. 19.
- Police received a report of vandalism at 1614 Standish St. on Oct. 18.
- Larceny was reported at the Athletes Foot on 1345 Klumac Road at 12:45 p.m on Oct. 19. Total estimated loss was $69.
- Police received a report of larceny at the Food Lion at 2085 Harrison Road on Oct. 19. Total estimated loss was $1,600.
- Police received a report of a reported robbery at 256 S Link Ave. at 6:25 p.m. on Oct. 19. Total estimated loss was $1,005.
- Credit card fraud was reported at 801 E. Innes St. on Oct. 19. Total loss was $14.
- An inmate at Piedmont Correctional assaulted a corrections officer on Oct. 20.
- A hit and run was reported at 2245 Old Wilkesboro Road on Oct. 20.
- Larceny at the Walmart at 323 S. Arlington St. was reported at 5:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Total estimated loss is $120.
- Vandalism was reported at 328 W. Miller St. at 6:00 p.m. on Oct 20.
- Police received a report of a suspicious person complaint at 1029 E. Innes St. 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 20.
- Anthony Lashawn Brown, 48, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with communicating threats against a police officer.
- Donald Nathaniel Wright, 38, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with fraud.
- Joshua Alan Bare, 39, was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with warrant service and arrest class B.
- Amanda Leann Hoyle, 45, was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Possession of heroin and methamphetamine was reported on Old Beatty Ford Road/Wind Swept Way at 12:24 a.m. on Oct. 19.
- Larceny was reported at 585 N.C. 801 Hwy. at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 1950 St Matthews Church Road 12:02 p.m. on Oct. 19.
- Miscellaneous lost property was reported at 255 Tingle Dr. between 12:30 p.m.-6:26 p.m. on Oct. 19.
- Police received a report of shoplifting at Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores at 1105 Peeler Road at 9:03 p.m. on Oct. 19. Total estimated loss was $147.
- April Nicole Fitzgerald, 32, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Andy Joe Anderson, 31, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with assault on a female.
- Marissa Jo Higgins, 29, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with failure to appear/comply.
- Kathleen Skipper Misenheimer, 35, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- Kenderrick Rashied Carter, 31, was arrested on was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with failure to appear/comply.
- Erica Jane Isbanioly, 23, was arrested on was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with failure to appear/comply.
- Mckenzie Faye Carter, 22, was arrested on was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with felony level larceny.
- Markail Lajuaries Hampton, 32, was arrested on was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with felony death by motor
vehicle.
- Jennifer Louise Hotchkiss, 34, was arrested on was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with resisting an officer.