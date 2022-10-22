Rev Jon Schell: The Gospel according to Isaiah

I

n chapter 53 of his book, the prophet Isaiah told us about the Gospel of salvation 700 years before it ever happened. He said the Messiah would (be):

Meek: “He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him, nothing in his appearance that we should desire him. “ vs 2. Jesus’ own words say that He is gentle and humble. “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.”- Matt 11:29

Rejected: He was despised and rejected by mankind – vs 3. Jesus was rejected by the leaders of Israel. “”H ere is your king,” Pilate said to the Jews. But they shouted, “Take him away! Take him away! Crucify him!`” ‘’Shall I crucify your king?” Pilate asked. “We have no king but Caesar,” the chief priests answered. – John 19:13-15

Suffer for Others: “He was pierced for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities;the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed. vs 5. Jesus’ suffering brought us healing and peace. “…,and the rulers even sneered at him. They said, “He saved others; let him save himself if he is God’s Messiah, the Chosen One. The soldiers also came up and mocked him., Luke 23:32-36

Die: He was cut off from the land of the living – vs 8. Jesus died on the Cross.“Jesus called out with a loud voice, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” When he had said this, he breathed his last. – Luke 23:46

Buried: He was assigned a grave with the wicked, and with the rich in his death – vs 9a. Although Jesus died with criminals, He was buried with the rich fulfilling this unusual prophecy. “There came a rich man from Arimathea, named Joseph… Joseph took the body, wrapped it in a clean linen cloth, and placed it in his own new tomb that he had cut out of the rock. – Matt 27:57-59

Innocent: he had done no violence, nor was any deceit in his mouth. vs 9b. Jesus was declared legally innocent by the Roman Governor Pilate saying: “I have examined him in your presence and have found no basis for your charges against him.. – Luke 23:13-15. This was affirmed by God who gave Pilate’s wife a dream. (Matt 27:19). Jesus was also morally innocent. Peter said “He committed no sin, and no deceit was found in his mouth.” – I Peter 2:22.

Offer God’s Plan of Salvation: Yet it was the Lord’s will to crush him and cause him to suffer… the Lord makes his life an offering for sin…my righteous servant will justify many – vs 10-11. Jesus is God’s plan of salvation. “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved” – Acts 4:12

Risen: After he has suffered, he will see the light of life and be satisfied – vs 11a. Jesus literally, physically came back to life again! Luke tells us how the angels asked the women at the tomb, “ “Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here; he has risen! Luke 24:6

Exalted by God the Father: Therefore I will give him a portion among the great…because he poured out his life unto death, – vs 12. Paul tells us that Jesus “humbled himself by becoming obedient to death— even death on a cross! Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth,and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. – Phil 2:8-11

Isaiah declared the good news of salvation through Jesus Christ over 700 years ahead of time. Now that he has come, let us look to Him and be saved.

Rev Jon Schell is pastor of St. Luke’s Church in Granite Quarry.