Laura Allen: Last chance: 4-H plant sale, wreath sale and more

We are in the final days of several 4-H fundraisers and upcoming 4-H programs with registration deadlines! Don’t delay any longer to get those orders in or to participate!

Purchase items during the 4-H Plant Sale

The last day to order plants during the 4-H Plant Sale is Thursday, Oct. 27. We have several varieties of fruiting trees and shrubs available for purchase. Please note that we are already sold out of the following: blueberries, raspberries, elderberry, Mars bunch grapes, Pink Lady, Fuji & Honeycrisp apple trees. Call our office to order at 704-216-8970; our office is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All profits go towards supporting the county 4-H program. All plant sale information and prices can be found at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/09/rowan-county-4-h-fall-plant-sale-2022/.

Purchase items during the 4-H Wreath Sale

The last day to order wreaths and garland is Friday, Oct. 28. Our beautiful wreaths and garland are from a small, family Christmas tree farm in Allegheny County. Order pick up is on Monday, Nov. 21, so that you will have them in time for before or after Thanksgiving decorating. All profits directly benefit 4-H clubs in the county. All information about the wreath sale and helpful hints for making your greenery last longer can be found at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/09/4-h-wreath-sale-3/. Orders must be placed at go.ncsu.edu/rowan4hwreathsale2022 or you can call our office at 704-216-8970.

4-H T-Shirt Sale

Rowan County 4-H T-shirts are currently available for purchase! We are taking pre-orders until Oct. 31. The shirts will be a soft texture and gray color with “Rowan County 4-H” and the 4-H clover on the front. Shirts are $15 each and can be purchased online at go.ncsu.edu/rowan4hshirt2022. Whether you are a Rowan 4-H’er, 4-H alumni, 4-H parent, volunteer or supporter, you can purchase a T-shirt!

Participate in the 4-H Pet Supply Drive

Rowan County 4-H County Council is hosting a service project during the entire month of October. Participation in this service project is an opportunity for 4-H’ers as well as community members. During this drive, we are collecting new items that we can donate to the Rowan County Animal Shelter. Items such as cat or kitten food, dog or puppy food, leashes, collars, toys, treats, detergent, Pine-Sol and old towels are being requested. All items can be donated at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension office. The drive ends on Oct. 31.

4-H Pumpkin Decorating Contest

In October, we will be hosting a 4-H Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Youths will decorate or carve their own pumpkins at home and turn them in to be judged. Prizes will be awarded! If you need a pumpkin, we have a few left we can provide for you to use to participate. All participants must register as a 4-H member in 4-HOnline to participate and then pre-register for the “event” in 4-HOnline. Pumpkins are due to the Extension office on Oct. 27 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. All details can be found on our website at rowan.ces.ncsu.edu.

If you are interested in having your child join 4-H or if you want to learn more about the 4-H program, contact Agent Laura Allen at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970. You can also follow Rowan County 4-H Program on Facebook, @Rowan4h on Twitter or rowan_4h on Instagram.

Rowan County 4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension, located at 2727-A Old Concord Road Salisbury, NC 28146. Find us at rowan.ces.ncsu.edu.

Laura Allen is 4-H agent with the Rowan County Extension.