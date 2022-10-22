College football: Livingstone fights hard in loss at Shaw

Staff report

DURHAM — Livingstone’s football team scored two touchdowns in 46 seconds in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough.

Kevin Larkins had three interceptions for the Blue Bears. That wasn’t enough, either.

Shaw used a powerful running game to subdue the Blue Bears 28-14 in a CIAA game played at Durham County Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Shaw’s Andre Brandon was the story. He set school records with a workhorse day — 47 carries for 306 yards. He scored two touchdowns.

Shaw (3-5, 3-3) struck first, scoring on a blocked punt. Shaw made it 14-0 with a short-field drive late in the first quarter. Brandon got the touchdown from the 13-yard line

Shaw picked off three Livingstone passes and took advantage of another short field for a second-quarter TD on a shovel pass for a 21-0 halftime lead.

The Blue Bears (2-6, 1-5) made things interesting with that sudden, third-quarter flurry. Silas Cruse, who had 220 passing yards, threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Henry. Then Jalen Hurt had a scoop-and-score fumble return to get Livingstone within 21-14.

The Blue Bears had their chances after that, but Shaw iced the victory with a scoring run by Brandon late in the ballgame.

Homecoming and perfect weather boosted attendance to 5,238.

Livingstone plays at St. Augustine’s next week before closing the season at home against Johnson C. Smith.

Livingstone 0 0 14 0 — 14

Shaw 14 7 0 7 — 28

Scoring plays

S — Lordge 9 return of blocked punt (Versteegen kick), 7:20, 1st

S — Brandon 13 run (Versteegen kick), 3:20, 1st

S — Barnes 2 pass from Blake (Versteegen kick), 0:21, 2nd

LC — Henry 16 pass from Cruse (Weiers kick), 5:05, 3rd

LC — Hurt 18 fumble return (Weiers kick), 4:19, 3rd

S — Brandon 5 run (Versteegen kick), 1:14, 4th

Individual

Rushing — LC: Tutson 7-29; Harris 6-15. Shaw: Brandon 49-306; Blake 7-26; Fields 8-22.

Passing — LC: Cruse 15-34-3, 220. Shaw: Blake 4-10-2, 22; Dangerfield 0-1-1, 0.

Receiving — LC: Henry 4-82; Strayhor 1-45; Fields 2-26, Rorie 2-26; Smith 2-22; Bryant 2-12. Shaw: Barnes 2-9; Dangerfield 1-9.