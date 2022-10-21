Photo gallery: East gets first win of season at South

Published 11:43 pm Friday, October 21, 2022

By Post Sports

East Rowan’s football team beat host South Rowan 37-20 and tasted victory for the first time this season Friday night. The Mustangs (1-8, 1-4 SPC) had 405 yards total offense and prevailed for the first time since Week 10 a year ago.

