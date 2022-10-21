Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot 30 minutes after being fired

SALISBURY- Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man for trafficking drugs in his former employer’s parking lot just 30 minutes after he had been fired.

Deputies were called to the parking lot of Love’s Travel Plaza off Peeler Road in Rowan County on Tuesday morning at 2:50 a.m. A person in the parking lot had called 911 to report two people sitting in a car. The caller said the two appeared to be doing drugs.

When deputies arrived they found Douglas Glenn Sharpe, 35, of Haw River, sitting in a vehicle with Elizabeth Husband, 31. Sharpe and Husband began “squirming” and moving around in the car in attempt to hide something, according to the report.

Deputies say the two were smoking marijuana in the car, and when asked how much marijuana they still had, Sharpe replied that they “had smoked it all.”