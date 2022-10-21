Cleveland man charged with statutory rape and other sex crimes, held on $500,000 bond

CLEVELAND — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office charged Robert Jackson Harris III on Tuesday with statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, felony first degree statutory sex offense, felony statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, felony statutory sex offense with child by adult and felony indecent liberties with children.

Harris was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was issued a $500,000 secured bond.

On Oct. 7, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a sexual assault of an underage female. The investigation was assigned to Detective E. Lane with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit. Lane conducted interviews and coordinated a forensic interview of the victim through the Dove House of Statesville. Based on information gathered, Harris was identified as the suspect and multiple warrants were obtained.

Harris has no prior criminal history.