Halloween train coming to NC Transportation Museum

SPENCER — Bring your little monsters and ghouls for the N.C. Transportation Museum’s Halloween train rides, which will be offered Saturday and then next Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. The train ride will be decorated for Halloween, with music to match.

Kids and adults are encouraged to get into the holiday spirit by wearing their Halloween costumes. There will be a costume contest at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on both Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Hayrides (included with admission) will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with games, temporary tattoos, music, discovery map and candy stops.

As you tour the museum, kids will enjoy a Halloween scavenger hunt that will have them searching for pumpkins, skeletons, and tombstones.

The Scarecrow Stroll will also be offered at the museum, featuring scarecrows across the museum’s 60-acre grounds, decorated by local businesses, civic groups, community organizations, and individuals.