Area Sports: Volleyball playoffs set for Saturday; South’s Julian best in SPC cross country

From staff reports

The NCHSAA volleyball pairings were released on Thursday.

The playoffs start on Saturday. The second round is set for Tuesday.

Five Rowan schools will be in the field.

South Piedmont Conference champ West Rowan is seeded second in the 32-team 3A West bracket and will host High Point Central at noon on Saturday.

SPC runner-up East Rowan is seeded 13th and will play at home at noon on Saturday against Ledford.

The draws were less friendly for South Rowan and Carson. Seeded 23rd, the Raiders will play at 10th-seeded Fred T. Foard, a perennial power and the highest-rated conference runner-up in the bracket.

Carson is seeded 17th. The Cougars just missed out on a first-round home game and will have a very long road trip to Franklin. If the Cougars get past Franklin, they’ll take on No. 1 seed North Iredell in the second round.

Lake Norman Charter, the SPC’s fifth-place team, is seeded 25th and travels to No. 8 Enka.

•••

In 2A, Salisbury is seeded 24th and will have a short road trip against a familiar foe. The Hornets will take on No. 9 West Davidson.

Salisbury lost two Central Carolina Conference games to West Davidson.

•••

Davie made the 4A playoffs. Seeded 23rd, the War Eagles will play at No. 10 Marvin Ridge.

Gray Stone is in the 1A playoffs. Seeded 14th, the Knights will host No. 19 Starmount.

HS boys cross country

South Rowan junior Eli Julian ran 16:19 on Thursday at Frank Liske Park to win the South Piedmont Conference individual championship.

South had five runners in the top 11 at Frank Liske Park, but was edged by Lake Norman Charter for the team title, 31-35.

South went 1-6-8-9-11 to Lake Norman Charter’s 2-4-5-7-13.

Bricen Burleson (6th), Brian Hickman (8th), Grayson Cromer (9th) and Aaron Jones (11th) were the other scorers for the Raiders.

Carson was a strong third.

Jorge Clemente-Garcia ran 17:16 and placed third to lead the Cougars. James Anderson (10th), Gabe Honeycutt (12th), Connor Price (15th) and Eric Gillis (17th) were scorers for the Cougars.

East Rowan was fifth. West Rowan was seventh.

HS girls cross country

Lily Yampolsky ran 19:26 and led Lake Norman Charter’s girls to the South Piedmont Conference championship on Thursday at Frank Liske Park in Concord.

Lake Norman Charter’s girls won easily with a score of 40. Carson was second at 73. Northwest Cabarrus was third. South Rowan was fourth, with West Rowan fifth, and East Rowan sixth. Only six schools posted a team score.

Makayla Borst finished third to lead Carson to second place. She ran 21:14.

Carson’s Emily Landaverde was fifth.

Katie Roberts led West with a sixth-place finish.

Sadie Featherstone was ninth to lead East. Savannah Wise was 13th, while Iyanna Lynch Berry was 14th.

South’s Madison Beaver and Elliott Blythe took 10th and 11th.

HS boys soccer

League-leading Concord beat South Rowan 6-1 on Thursday and stopped the Raiders’ winning streak.

Jackson Kirila scored four goals for the Spiders.

•••

Salisbury dropped a 2-1 non-conference match against Randleman on Thursday.

Carlos Henriquez scored for the Hornets unassisted.

Next up for Salisbury is the final regular-season match on Monday against North Rowan. Game time is 6 p.m.