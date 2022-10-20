Salisbury Youth Council inducts new members

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Youth Council (SYC) inducted new members during its Member Induction & Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members, who are in grades ninth through 12th, serve the community at large, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.

“I’m truly excited to see the potential of what this year has to offer us as the SYC,” said Gray Davis, Salisbury Youth Council president and a 10th grader at Salisbury High School. “It’s an honor and a privilege to help lead this group to not only help our community, but to better understand one another and learn to grow and support each other as a team. We, as the SYC, are reliant on one another as we are reliant on our community to help improve not only the issues of today but to prevent the issues of tomorrow. I look forward to each and every day as we begin our projects toward helping our great community.”

Sixteen students from various schools within Rowan-Salisbury Schools, homeschooled or private schools are participating in Salisbury Youth Council for the 2022-2023 school year. SYC members include:

• Mitchell Allen

• Andrew Aron

• Michelle Cartwright

• Thomas Gray Davis

• Sheenya Daugherty

• Malakie Harris

• Ella Jones

• Samantha Lenig

• Sara Lescoe

• Micah Lightfoot

• Iris Marroquin

• Ava Morris

• Kamilah Morris

• Ethan Ott

• Makara Trick

• Peyton Weaks

The Youth Council Advisory Board consists of city staff members: Kaisha Brown (communications), Delando Clowney (parks and recreaction), Jacob Easler (police), Megan Simpson (parks and recreation), Allie Thies (public works), Sam Wilborn (parks and recreation), and City Council member Anthony Smith. For more information about Salisbury Youth Council, go to salisburync.gov/SYC.