Rowan Republicans hold fish fry at fairgrounds

SALISBURY — The Rowan Republican Party held its 2022 Candidates Fish Fry on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Rowan County Fairgrounds. Featured guests were Senate candidate Ted Budd, Congressional candidate Dan Bishop and N.C. Court of Appeals Candidate Michael Stading.

Budd detailed that his opponent would vote in unison with Democrat leadership, supporting the extreme liberal agenda that has led to high inflation, an unsecure border, increased crime, an exploding fentanyl crisis and growing international uncertainty.

Bishop underlined how critical it is for all conservatives to vote in this election. Taking the majority in Congress is critical to protecting our freedoms, he said.

Stading stressed that the Democrat majority N.C. Supreme Court must be stopped. The court can shift to a Republican majority in this election. The Democrat-controlled court recently stopped the implementation of the N.C. Voter ID law. Increasing the number of Republican judges on the N.C. Court of Appeals is also very important in the face of the liberal tactic of constant law suits and appeals, he said.

N.C. Sen. Carl Ford said Gov. Roy Cooper has issued more vetoes than all other governors combined. Gaining a super-majority in the state legislature would take away Cooper’s veto power.

N.C. House candidate Kevin Crutchfield echoed the sentiment and encouraged a strong voter turnout. Other local candidates who spoke include candidates for district judge, Chris Sease; county commissioner, Jim Greene; sheriff, Travis Allen; and school board candidates who are registered Republicans, Jimmy Greene Jr., Brad Jenkins and Lynn Marsh.

Allen led the cooking team, preparing fish, fries, slaw, hushpuppies and banana pudding. Candidates and candidate spouses served, including Greene, Jimmie Greene Jr., Sease, Cynthia Adkins, and Charlie Dry, with help from Cynthia Hoffner and Brenda Smith.